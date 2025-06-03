June 3, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Complete Solaria SPWR shares moved upwards by 22.7% to $1.86 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.7 million.
  • New Century Logistics NCEW stock increased by 20.95% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.
  • JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. - Right JVSAR shares rose 18.15% to $0.52.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock moved upwards by 16.37% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
  • Sunrun RUN shares increased by 14.91% to $8.21. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • NET Power NPWR shares rose 14.85% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $198.1 million.

Losers

  • Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI stock decreased by 57.5% to $1.72 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million.
  • Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares fell 12.49% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Nuburu BURU stock declined by 12.22% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • ADS-TEC Energy ADSE shares decreased by 11.19% to $9.51. The company's market cap stands at $521.6 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares decreased by 10.01% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares declined by 9.19% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

