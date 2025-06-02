June 2, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Lyra Therapeutics LYRA shares moved upwards by 463.3% to $27.77 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
  • Vera Therapeutics VERA shares increased by 62.58% to $30.81. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock increased by 39.8% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Basel Medical Group BMGL stock increased by 39.09% to $8.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.8 million.
  • Kymera Therapeutics KYMR stock rose 34.95% to $40.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Instil Bio TIL shares moved upwards by 30.9% to $35.28. The company's market cap stands at $231.4 million.

Losers

  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO stock declined by 24.9% to $1.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
  • Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock decreased by 21.98% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares fell 19.27% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • Silexion Therapeutics SLXN stock fell 16.21% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience RGC stock fell 12.21% to $770.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
  • Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares fell 10.8% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $125.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

