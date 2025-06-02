12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Lyra Therapeutics LYRA shares moved upwards by 463.3% to $27.77 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
- Vera Therapeutics VERA shares increased by 62.58% to $30.81. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock increased by 39.8% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Basel Medical Group BMGL stock increased by 39.09% to $8.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.8 million.
- Kymera Therapeutics KYMR stock rose 34.95% to $40.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Instil Bio TIL shares moved upwards by 30.9% to $35.28. The company's market cap stands at $231.4 million.
Losers
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO stock declined by 24.9% to $1.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
- Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock decreased by 21.98% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares fell 19.27% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Silexion Therapeutics SLXN stock fell 16.21% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC stock fell 12.21% to $770.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
- Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares fell 10.8% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $125.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
