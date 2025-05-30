12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock rose 77.2% to $0.49 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD shares increased by 11.76% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares increased by 5.0% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
- Thumzup Media TZUP stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $8.63. The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million.
- WM Tech MAPS stock moved upwards by 4.78% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million.
- Maris Tech MTEK shares rose 4.62% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
Losers
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock declined by 9.2% to $1.09 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock fell 4.49% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Actelis Networks ASNS stock fell 4.42% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- BIO-key International BKYI stock fell 3.58% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Interlink Electronics LINK shares declined by 3.26% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
- Peraso PRSO stock decreased by 3.01% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
