May 30, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Intchains Gr ICG stock increased by 14.5% to $2.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 million.
  • UiPath PATH shares moved upwards by 11.97% to $14.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock rose 10.56% to $7.43. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million.
  • LightPath Technologies LPTH shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $139.4 million.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares increased by 7.47% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
  • Diginex DGNX shares increased by 7.33% to $62.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Losers

  • Signing Day Sports SGN stock decreased by 9.4% to $2.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 8.95% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
  • PicoCELA PCLA shares declined by 8.85% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR stock fell 8.31% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • AMTD Digital HKD shares fell 7.97% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $760.6 million.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS shares fell 7.62% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

