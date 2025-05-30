12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Intchains Gr ICG stock increased by 14.5% to $2.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 million.
- UiPath PATH shares moved upwards by 11.97% to $14.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock rose 10.56% to $7.43. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million.
- LightPath Technologies LPTH shares moved upwards by 10.16% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $139.4 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares increased by 7.47% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Diginex DGNX shares increased by 7.33% to $62.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock decreased by 9.4% to $2.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 8.95% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA shares declined by 8.85% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock fell 8.31% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- AMTD Digital HKD shares fell 7.97% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $760.6 million.
- Actelis Networks ASNS shares fell 7.62% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASNSActelis Networks Inc
$0.6405-7.59%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
53.02
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
74.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ASTIAscent Solar Technologies Inc
$1.601.27%
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$64.009.95%
HKDAMTD Digital Inc
$2.57-2.28%
HOLOMicroCloud Hologram Inc
$7.5011.6%
HTCRHeartCore Enterprises Inc
$0.6715-9.01%
ICGIntchains Group Ltd
$2.5214.6%
LPTHLightPath Technologies Inc
$3.2911.5%
PATHUiPath Inc
$14.4411.6%
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.6419-8.85%
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$2.24-11.8%
SOBRSobr Safe Inc
$3.00-7.69%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in