12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB stock moved upwards by 54.0% to $4.85 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- High Roller Technologies ROLR shares increased by 13.87% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
- Ulta Beauty ULTA shares moved upwards by 8.59% to $458.05. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- LiveWire Gr LVWR shares rose 8.01% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $631.0 million.
- Birks Group BGI shares moved upwards by 5.95% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
- Educational Development EDUC stock moved upwards by 5.61% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
Losers
- Gap GAP stock fell 14.5% to $23.91 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- American Eagle Outfitters AEO stock declined by 7.52% to $10.34. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares declined by 6.64% to $0.93.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET shares decreased by 6.61% to $10.02. The company's market cap stands at $338.2 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock decreased by 4.93% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Vince Holding VNCE stock decreased by 4.67% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
