12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- ModivCare MODV shares increased by 58.0% to $2.07 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- SunLink Health Systems SSY shares increased by 22.86% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares moved upwards by 13.4% to $5.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.1 million.
- Elevation Oncology ELEV shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
- SAB Biotherapeutics SABS stock increased by 7.39% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Tango Therapeutics TNGX stock moved upwards by 7.29% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.9 million.
Losers
- Femasys FEMY shares declined by 14.5% to $0.87 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT shares fell 8.71% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.6 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics INDP stock declined by 8.16% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- bioAffinity Technologies BIAF shares decreased by 7.93% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock decreased by 7.7% to $0.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Nexalin Technology NXL shares declined by 7.56% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
