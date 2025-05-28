12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- KB Home KBH shares rose 8.4% to $55.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Outdoor Holding POWW shares rose 7.14% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $213.7 million.
- Genius Group GNS stock increased by 6.48% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- Purple Innovation PRPL shares rose 6.18% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $90.0 million.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT stock moved upwards by 5.45% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Lifetime Brands LCUT shares increased by 5.04% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $74.6 million.
Losers
- LiveWire Gr LVWR shares declined by 13.1% to $3.45 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $702.3 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock decreased by 7.33% to $4.53. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares decreased by 7.32% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- NWTN NWTN stock fell 7.11% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $598.1 million.
- Top Win International SORA shares decreased by 6.85% to $11.71. The company's market cap stands at $291.1 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares fell 6.02% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
