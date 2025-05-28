May 28, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • KB Home KBH shares rose 8.4% to $55.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • Outdoor Holding POWW shares rose 7.14% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $213.7 million.
  • Genius Group GNS stock increased by 6.48% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares rose 6.18% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $90.0 million.
  • Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT stock moved upwards by 5.45% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Lifetime Brands LCUT shares increased by 5.04% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $74.6 million.

Losers

  • LiveWire Gr LVWR shares declined by 13.1% to $3.45 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $702.3 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock decreased by 7.33% to $4.53. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.
  • Jeffs Brands JFBR shares decreased by 7.32% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • NWTN NWTN stock fell 7.11% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $598.1 million.
  • Top Win International SORA shares decreased by 6.85% to $11.71. The company's market cap stands at $291.1 million.
  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares fell 6.02% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CTNT Logo
CTNTCheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc
$1.45-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.92
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
67.47
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GDHG Logo
GDHGGolden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd
$1.69-6.63%
GNS Logo
GNSGenius Group Ltd
$0.3140-7.65%
JFBR Logo
JFBRJeffs Brands Ltd
$0.41602.72%
JZXN Logo
JZXNJiuzi Holdings Inc
$4.5316.4%
KBH Logo
KBHKB Home
$51.43-3.49%
LCUT Logo
LCUTLifetime Brands Inc
$3.07-9.92%
LVWR Logo
LVWRLiveWire Group Inc
$3.5237.5%
NWTN Logo
NWTNNWTN Inc
$2.09-2.34%
POWW Logo
POWWOutdoor Holding Co
$1.9111.1%
PRPL Logo
PRPLPurple Innovation Inc
$0.83250.87%
SORA Logo
SORATop Win International Ltd
$12.322.07%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved