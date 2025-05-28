May 28, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock increased by 39.5% to $0.99 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC shares rose 17.92% to $7.04. The company's market cap stands at $500.4 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV stock increased by 16.87% to $1.0.
  • Veeva Systems VEEV shares moved upwards by 16.44% to $273.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares moved upwards by 14.75% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.0 million.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares rose 13.17% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

Losers

  • Immunic IMUX stock fell 13.6% to $0.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.
  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF shares decreased by 12.48% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Intellia Therapeutics NTLA shares fell 11.5% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $885.6 million.
  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO shares decreased by 9.53% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock decreased by 8.09% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.7 million.
  • Abpro Hldgs ABP shares decreased by 7.88% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ABP Logo
ABPAbpro Holdings Inc
$0.249316.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
6.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASBP Logo
ASBPAspire Biopharma Holdings Inc
$1.01325.4%
BIAF Logo
BIAFbioAffinity Technologies Inc
$0.350028.5%
IMUX Logo
IMUXImmunic Inc
$0.8100-8.99%
INDP Logo
INDPIndaptus Therapeutics Inc
$0.34004.84%
KLTO Logo
KLTOKlotho Neurosciences Inc
$0.1901-7.72%
NAOV Logo
NAOVNanoVibronix Inc
$1.02-13.6%
NTLA Logo
NTLAIntellia Therapeutics Inc
$9.683.81%
ORIC Logo
ORICORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc
$7.2425.3%
SPRO Logo
SPROSpero Therapeutics Inc
$2.24228.4%
TSHA Logo
TSHATaysha Gene Therapies Inc
$2.828.25%
VEEV Logo
VEEVVeeva Systems Inc
$272.5014.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved