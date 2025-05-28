12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock increased by 39.5% to $0.99 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC shares rose 17.92% to $7.04. The company's market cap stands at $500.4 million.
- NanoVibronix NAOV stock increased by 16.87% to $1.0.
- Veeva Systems VEEV shares moved upwards by 16.44% to $273.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares moved upwards by 14.75% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.0 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares rose 13.17% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
Losers
- Immunic IMUX stock fell 13.6% to $0.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.
- bioAffinity Technologies BIAF shares decreased by 12.48% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Intellia Therapeutics NTLA shares fell 11.5% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $885.6 million.
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO shares decreased by 9.53% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock decreased by 8.09% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.7 million.
- Abpro Hldgs ABP shares decreased by 7.88% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
