12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares moved upwards by 147.7% to $1.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- 374Water SCWO shares increased by 12.51% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
- Joby Aviation JOBY shares increased by 9.44% to $7.53. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
- SKK Holdings SKK shares increased by 8.89% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- Elong Power Holding ELPW shares increased by 8.49% to $5.49. The company's market cap stands at $274.8 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares rose 8.08% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.
Losers
- ESS Tech GWH shares declined by 11.2% to $1.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- IES Hldgs IESC shares fell 8.56% to $235.7. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- Nocera NCRA shares declined by 7.7% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
- Founder Group FGL shares declined by 7.41% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock decreased by 5.01% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
- Clean Energy Technologies CETY shares declined by 4.87% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
CETYClean Energy Technologies Inc
$0.2958-4.02%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.28
Growth
16.95
Quality
Not Available
Value
7.05
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$5.304.74%
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$1.00-7.41%
GWHESS Tech Inc
$1.80-8.63%
HKPDHong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.14-5.00%
IESCIES Holdings Inc
$257.00-0.29%
JOBYJoby Aviation Inc
$7.6210.8%
NCRANocera Inc
$1.08-7.69%
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.400014.5%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$1.45162.2%
SKKSKK Holdings Ltd
$0.65008.90%
SPAISafe Pro Group Inc
$2.948.09%
