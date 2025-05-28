May 28, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares moved upwards by 147.7% to $1.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • 374Water SCWO shares increased by 12.51% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
  • Joby Aviation JOBY shares increased by 9.44% to $7.53. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
  • SKK Holdings SKK shares increased by 8.89% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • Elong Power Holding ELPW shares increased by 8.49% to $5.49. The company's market cap stands at $274.8 million.
  • Safe Pro Group SPAI shares rose 8.08% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.

Losers

  • ESS Tech GWH shares declined by 11.2% to $1.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • IES Hldgs IESC shares fell 8.56% to $235.7. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • Nocera NCRA shares declined by 7.7% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
  • Founder Group FGL shares declined by 7.41% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock decreased by 5.01% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
  • Clean Energy Technologies CETY shares declined by 4.87% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

