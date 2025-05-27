May 27, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock increased by 26.3% to $3.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Diginex DGNX shares rose 21.9% to $69.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock increased by 20.37% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
  • Vishay Precision Group VPG shares increased by 10.81% to $28.8. The company's market cap stands at $381.8 million.
  • Cemtrex CETX stock rose 9.19% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Signing Day Sports SGN stock increased by 8.99% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

Losers

  • Cambium Networks CMBM shares declined by 25.3% to $0.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
  • Marin Software MRIN stock fell 9.59% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • Movano MOVE shares declined by 9.11% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • CPS Technologies CPSH stock fell 7.54% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
  • ServiceTitan TTAN shares fell 6.03% to $115.22. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion.
  • Smith Micro Software SMSI shares declined by 5.0% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

