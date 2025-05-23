May 23, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock rose 6.4% to $0.35 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
  • Saiheat SAIH stock rose 6.32% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Thumzup Media TZUP shares rose 6.19% to $8.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.
  • Greenidge Generation GREE stock rose 5.66% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  • Cyngn CYN shares moved upwards by 4.67% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • Informatica INFA stock moved upwards by 4.65% to $23.6. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.

Losers

  • Movano MOVE shares decreased by 11.8% to $0.49 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Auddia AUUD shares decreased by 8.25% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
  • Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX stock declined by 8.1% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
  • PicoCELA PCLA stock decreased by 7.63% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
  • ClearOne CLRO shares decreased by 6.64% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Taoping TAOP shares fell 6.28% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

AUUD Logo
AUUDAuddia Inc
$4.18-4.57%

Overview
CLRO Logo
CLROClearOne Inc
$0.3600-13.4%
CYN Logo
CYNCyngn Inc
$4.41-%
GREE Logo
GREEGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc
$1.77-0.58%
INFA Logo
INFAInformatica Inc
$23.1820.7%
LDTC Logo
LDTCLeddarTech Holdings Inc
$0.348015.5%
MOVE Logo
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.4770-23.1%
OPTX Logo
OPTXSyntec Optics Holdings Inc
$1.59-3.05%
PCLA Logo
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.61219.32%
SAIH Logo
SAIHSaiheat Ltd
$6.2510.4%
TAOP Logo
TAOPTaoping Inc
$0.2710-2.02%
TZUP Logo
TZUPThumzup Media Corp
$8.66-8.55%
