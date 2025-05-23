12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock rose 6.4% to $0.35 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- Saiheat SAIH stock rose 6.32% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Thumzup Media TZUP shares rose 6.19% to $8.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.
- Greenidge Generation GREE stock rose 5.66% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- Cyngn CYN shares moved upwards by 4.67% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- Informatica INFA stock moved upwards by 4.65% to $23.6. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
Losers
- Movano MOVE shares decreased by 11.8% to $0.49 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Auddia AUUD shares decreased by 8.25% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX stock declined by 8.1% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA stock decreased by 7.63% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
- ClearOne CLRO shares decreased by 6.64% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Taoping TAOP shares fell 6.28% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
