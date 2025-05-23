12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Lazydays Holdings GORV stock increased by 83.6% to $0.34 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
- Lottery.com LTRY shares moved upwards by 34.98% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Natuzzi NTZ stock moved upwards by 30.25% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares increased by 26.86% to $4.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares increased by 25.96% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $691.3 million.
- INNEOVA Holdings INEO stock moved upwards by 21.24% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million. The company's, FY earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock declined by 59.4% to $1.87 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Netclass Technology NTCL shares declined by 23.23% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.3 million.
- MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock fell 19.43% to $17.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Deckers Outdoor DECK stock declined by 19.2% to $101.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Ark Restaurants ARKR stock fell 14.83% to $10.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
- Springview Holdings SPHL stock fell 11.54% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
