May 23, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Lazydays Holdings GORV stock increased by 83.6% to $0.34 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares moved upwards by 34.98% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Natuzzi NTZ stock moved upwards by 30.25% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares increased by 26.86% to $4.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares increased by 25.96% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $691.3 million.
  • INNEOVA Holdings INEO stock moved upwards by 21.24% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million. The company's, FY earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock declined by 59.4% to $1.87 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • Netclass Technology NTCL shares declined by 23.23% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.3 million.
  • MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock fell 19.43% to $17.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Deckers Outdoor DECK stock declined by 19.2% to $101.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Ark Restaurants ARKR stock fell 14.83% to $10.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
  • Springview Holdings SPHL stock fell 11.54% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARKR Logo
ARKRArk Restaurants Corp
$11.94-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
16.69
Quality
Not Available
Value
81.21
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DECK Logo
DECKDeckers Outdoor Corp
$102.23-18.9%
GDHG Logo
GDHGGolden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd
$1.82-60.4%
GORV Logo
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$0.261940.6%
INEO Logo
INEOINNEOVA Holdings Ltd
$1.0820.7%
LTRY Logo
LTRYLottery.com Inc
$2.0829.8%
MNSO Logo
MNSOMINISO Group Holding Ltd
$17.97-19.0%
MSC Logo
MSCStudio City International Holdings Ltd
$2.89-%
NTCL Logo
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$4.11-21.2%
NTZ Logo
NTZNatuzzi SpA
$3.14-%
SBET Logo
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$4.8930.1%
SPHL Logo
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.5400-2.53%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved