May 23, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Imunon IMNN stock rose 152.4% to $1.05 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • RAPT Therapeutics RAPT shares moved upwards by 27.6% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.8 million.
  • ALT5 Sigma ALTS shares rose 19.42% to $8.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.6 million.
  • Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares rose 17.66% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $159.0 million.
  • Evotec EVO stock moved upwards by 17.61% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Radiopharm Theranostics RADX shares increased by 15.18% to $4.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.

Losers

  • Bicara Therapeutics BCAX shares fell 43.0% to $8.93 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $487.0 million.
  • Conduit Pharmaceuticals CDT shares decreased by 20.81% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Gyre Therapeutics GYRE stock declined by 20.43% to $8.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $785.8 million.
  • Immix Biopharma IMMX stock decreased by 20.13% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 million.
  • Longevity Health Holdings XAGE stock declined by 19.43% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • Onconetix ONCO shares fell 16.61% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

