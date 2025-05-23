12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares rose 43.0% to $1.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. The company's, FY earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 26.24% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares moved upwards by 11.7% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI stock moved upwards by 9.37% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.2 million.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares moved upwards by 8.19% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares increased by 6.97% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Deckers Outdoor DECK shares fell 19.0% to $102.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock fell 15.28% to $18.8. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Ross Stores ROST shares fell 12.41% to $133.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Volcon VLCN stock declined by 8.47% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares declined by 6.18% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
- Peloton Interactive PTON stock fell 6.11% to $6.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
