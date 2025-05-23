May 23, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares rose 43.0% to $1.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. The company's, FY earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 26.24% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares moved upwards by 11.7% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI stock moved upwards by 9.37% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.2 million.
  • Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares moved upwards by 8.19% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares increased by 6.97% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Deckers Outdoor DECK shares fell 19.0% to $102.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock fell 15.28% to $18.8. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Ross Stores ROST shares fell 12.41% to $133.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Volcon VLCN stock declined by 8.47% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares declined by 6.18% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON stock fell 6.11% to $6.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

