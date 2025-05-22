May 22, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Vigil Neuroscience VIGL shares moved upwards by 241.8% to $7.89 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $368.4 million.
  • Instil Bio TIL stock increased by 48.15% to $24.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.6 million.
  • Eyenovia EYEN stock rose 32.85% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Longevity Health Holdings XAGE stock rose 27.77% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Prenetics Global PRE shares increased by 22.86% to $9.94. The company's market cap stands at $121.4 million.
  • Ventyx Biosciences VTYX stock rose 21.24% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.0 million.

Losers

  • CEL-SCI CVM stock fell 45.5% to $2.46 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • Basel Medical Group BMGL shares fell 31.29% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
  • Catheter Precision VTAK stock fell 30.47% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Polyrizon PLRZ stock declined by 21.32% to $0.0.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock fell 21.04% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares declined by 15.01% to $0.01. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

