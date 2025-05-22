May 22, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Vigil Neuroscience VIGL stock increased by 243.7% to $7.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.5 million.
  • Longevity Health Holdings XAGE shares moved upwards by 62.41% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  • Ventyx Biosciences VTYX shares increased by 13.01% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million.
  • Kindly MD KDLY shares rose 12.79% to $25.75. The company's market cap stands at $155.0 million.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK stock increased by 11.84% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock increased by 10.57% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

Losers

  • CEL-SCI CVM shares fell 47.5% to $2.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • Catheter Precision VTAK stock fell 17.55% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares fell 8.8% to $52.9. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion.
  • Biodesix BDSX shares decreased by 8.66% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
  • MetaVia MTVA stock decreased by 7.49% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
  • Lantern Pharma LTRN stock decreased by 7.49% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BDSX Logo
BDSXBiodesix Inc
$0.3531-10.6%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
3.83
Growth
43.28
Quality
-
Value
32.07
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CVM Logo
CVMCEL-SCI Corp
$2.37-47.5%
HIMS Logo
HIMSHims & Hers Health Inc
$53.83-7.19%
HOOK Logo
HOOKHOOKIPA Pharma Inc
$1.530.66%
HSDT Logo
HSDTHelius Medical Technologies Inc
$4.759.20%
KDLY Logo
KDLYKindly MD Inc
$26.3015.2%
LTRN Logo
LTRNLantern Pharma Inc
$3.14-5.99%
MTVA Logo
MTVAMetaVia Inc
$0.8291-5.30%
VIGL Logo
VIGLVigil Neuroscience Inc
$7.95244.2%
VTAK Logo
VTAKCatheter Precision Inc
$0.2479-17.9%
VTYX Logo
VTYXVentyx Biosciences Inc
$1.7011.1%
XAGE Logo
XAGELongevity Health Holdings Inc
$4.9762.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved