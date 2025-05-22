12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Vigil Neuroscience VIGL stock increased by 243.7% to $7.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.5 million.
- Longevity Health Holdings XAGE shares moved upwards by 62.41% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- Ventyx Biosciences VTYX shares increased by 13.01% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million.
- Kindly MD KDLY shares rose 12.79% to $25.75. The company's market cap stands at $155.0 million.
- HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK stock increased by 11.84% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock increased by 10.57% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
Losers
- CEL-SCI CVM shares fell 47.5% to $2.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Catheter Precision VTAK stock fell 17.55% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares fell 8.8% to $52.9. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 billion.
- Biodesix BDSX shares decreased by 8.66% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
- MetaVia MTVA stock decreased by 7.49% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
- Lantern Pharma LTRN stock decreased by 7.49% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
