12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Biodesix BDSX shares increased by 72.6% to $0.47 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million.
- Kindly MD KDLY shares rose 26.8% to $19.3. The company's market cap stands at $116.2 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock rose 25.16% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- Akoya Biosciences AKYA stock rose 24.53% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million.
- Apollomics APLM stock moved upwards by 23.0% to $6.55. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- GT Biopharma GTBP stock moved upwards by 20.6% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Petros Pharma PTPI shares decreased by 41.4% to $0.07 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Jaguar Health JAGX shares decreased by 22.09% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares fell 18.56% to $0.01. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock decreased by 16.05% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock declined by 13.87% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- Eyenovia EYEN shares decreased by 12.58% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABVCABVC BioPharma Inc
$1.19-13.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.31
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
11.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AKYAAkoya Biosciences Inc
$1.3426.3%
APLMApollomics Inc
$5.391.22%
APVOAptevo Therapeutics Inc
$0.391326.3%
BDSXBiodesix Inc
$0.453467.4%
EYENEyenovia Inc
$1.46-12.6%
GTBPGT Biopharma Inc
$2.5618.2%
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.00790-18.6%
JAGXJaguar Health Inc
$4.60-21.3%
KDLYKindly MD Inc
$19.1525.8%
KLTOKlotho Neurosciences Inc
$0.1935-11.0%
PTPIPetros Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.0727-41.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in