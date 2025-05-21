May 21, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Biodesix BDSX shares increased by 72.6% to $0.47 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million.
  • Kindly MD KDLY shares rose 26.8% to $19.3. The company's market cap stands at $116.2 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock rose 25.16% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
  • Akoya Biosciences AKYA stock rose 24.53% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million.
  • Apollomics APLM stock moved upwards by 23.0% to $6.55. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • GT Biopharma GTBP stock moved upwards by 20.6% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Petros Pharma PTPI shares decreased by 41.4% to $0.07 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Jaguar Health JAGX shares decreased by 22.09% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares fell 18.56% to $0.01. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock decreased by 16.05% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock declined by 13.87% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • Eyenovia EYEN shares decreased by 12.58% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ABVC Logo
ABVCABVC BioPharma Inc
$1.19-13.2%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.31
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
11.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AKYA Logo
AKYAAkoya Biosciences Inc
$1.3426.3%
APLM Logo
APLMApollomics Inc
$5.391.22%
APVO Logo
APVOAptevo Therapeutics Inc
$0.391326.3%
BDSX Logo
BDSXBiodesix Inc
$0.453467.4%
EYEN Logo
EYENEyenovia Inc
$1.46-12.6%
GTBP Logo
GTBPGT Biopharma Inc
$2.5618.2%
HCTI Logo
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.00790-18.6%
JAGX Logo
JAGXJaguar Health Inc
$4.60-21.3%
KDLY Logo
KDLYKindly MD Inc
$19.1525.8%
KLTO Logo
KLTOKlotho Neurosciences Inc
$0.1935-11.0%
PTPI Logo
PTPIPetros Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.0727-41.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved