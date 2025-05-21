11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- J-Long Group JL stock moved upwards by 9.9% to $5.08 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- U Power UCAR shares rose 9.65% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- Birks Group BGI stock moved upwards by 8.6% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares rose 7.43% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- XPeng XPEV shares increased by 4.62% to $20.6. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Neo-Concept International NCI shares fell 19.1% to $0.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- VF VFC stock declined by 13.03% to $12.55. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Carter's CRI shares decreased by 9.82% to $33.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares fell 7.37% to $0.18. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Purple Innovation PRPL stock decreased by 6.41% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $90.9 million.
- Amesite AMST stock declined by 6.34% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
