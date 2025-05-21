May 21, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • YY Group Holding YYGH shares moved upwards by 11.1% to $1.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.0 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS shares rose 8.59% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • Hyperscale Data GPUS shares moved upwards by 7.37% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • PS International Group PSIG shares increased by 6.69% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Dycom Industries DY stock moved upwards by 5.87% to $205.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • JELD-WEN Holding JELD stock increased by 5.44% to $4.07. The company's market cap stands at $347.1 million.

Losers

  • Expion360 XPON stock decreased by 10.7% to $0.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Click Holdings CLIK stock fell 9.16% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
  • Freightos CRGO stock declined by 8.99% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $116.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Orion Group Hldgs ORN shares declined by 7.82% to $7.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.3 million.
  • Centuri Holdings CTRI shares declined by 7.2% to $18.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Ideal Power IPWR shares decreased by 5.98% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

