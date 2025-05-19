11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares rose 7.2% to $0.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Cenntro CENN shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Birks Group BGI shares increased by 6.12% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
- LiveWire Gr LVWR stock increased by 6.03% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.3 million.
- Latham Group SWIM shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $6.55. The company's market cap stands at $762.2 million.
Losers
- Lazydays Holdings GORV stock decreased by 14.2% to $0.19 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Top Win International TOPW stock decreased by 10.24% to $6.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.4 million.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock decreased by 9.78% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock declined by 7.84% to $0.1.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock fell 7.48% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
- Rush Street Interactive RSI stock decreased by 6.77% to $11.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
