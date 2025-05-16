12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock moved upwards by 79.5% to $6.01 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Bitcoin Depot BTM stock increased by 24.4% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Elong Power Holding ELPW shares increased by 23.03% to $6.89. The company's market cap stands at $344.8 million.
- Lichen International LICN stock rose 19.77% to $6.36. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Vast Renewables VSTE shares rose 17.47% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Tecogen TGEN stock rose 17.36% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $102.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Click Holdings CLIK shares decreased by 30.6% to $0.49 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
- ESS Tech GWH stock fell 17.97% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares decreased by 17.08% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- SUNation Energy SUNE stock fell 13.42% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- KULR Technology Group KULR stock fell 12.96% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $308.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Beam Glbl BEEM shares fell 12.6% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
