12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock moved upwards by 79.5% to $6.01 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Bitcoin Depot BTM stock increased by 24.4% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Elong Power Holding ELPW shares increased by 23.03% to $6.89. The company's market cap stands at $344.8 million.
  • Lichen International LICN stock rose 19.77% to $6.36. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Vast Renewables VSTE shares rose 17.47% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Tecogen TGEN stock rose 17.36% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $102.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Click Holdings CLIK shares decreased by 30.6% to $0.49 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
  • ESS Tech GWH stock fell 17.97% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares decreased by 17.08% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SUNation Energy SUNE stock fell 13.42% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • KULR Technology Group KULR stock fell 12.96% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $308.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Beam Glb BEEM shares fell 12.6% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

