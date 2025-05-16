12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Amesite AMST stock rose 72.8% to $3.87 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
- Top Win International TOPW shares moved upwards by 54.79% to $11.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.6 million.
- Legacy Education LGCY stock rose 22.1% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $117.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Brunswick BC shares moved upwards by 10.22% to $57.33. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- Classover Holdings KIDZ shares increased by 7.43% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $61.4 million.
- Fossil Group FOSL shares moved upwards by 6.84% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Worksport WKSP stock fell 11.8% to $2.92 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares declined by 9.64% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO stock declined by 8.4% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock decreased by 7.5% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ shares declined by 5.43% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- Newton Golf NWTG shares fell 5.28% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
