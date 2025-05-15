May 15, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • TSS TSSI stock moved upwards by 33.5% to $11.84 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $266.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • ZenaTech ZENA stock rose 15.52% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.
  • UTime WTO stock increased by 7.77% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
  • Glimpse Group VRAR shares rose 7.29% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Aeluma ALMU stock increased by 7.03% to $13.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.2 million.
  • Quantum Computing QUBT stock increased by 5.3% to $9.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Globant GLOB stock fell 25.9% to $98.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • CISO Global CISO stock fell 22.32% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
  • WidePoint WYY shares decreased by 10.95% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Digital Ally DGLY stock decreased by 8.63% to $0.04.
  • Next Technology Holding NXTT stock fell 8.24% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Indie Semiconductor INDI stock fell 5.47% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $512.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

