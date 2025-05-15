12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares moved upwards by 45.1% to $1.09 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.
- Taoping TAOP shares rose 28.87% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- SemiLEDs LEDS shares moved upwards by 22.26% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock rose 21.52% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Aeva Technologies AEVA shares increased by 20.0% to $17.34. The company's market cap stands at $948.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- T Stamp IDAI shares increased by 19.04% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
Losers
- SmartKem SMTK shares fell 21.7% to $1.23 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock decreased by 21.32% to $1.44.
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock declined by 17.25% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Blaize Holdings BZAI shares fell 16.87% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares fell 14.09% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares fell 14.05% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
