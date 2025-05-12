12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Kindly MD KDLY stock increased by 454.4% to $21.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $129.2 million.
- CytomX Therapeutics CTMX shares increased by 64.79% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $122.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock moved upwards by 30.54% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC shares increased by 29.76% to $474.95. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
- Akso Health AHG shares moved upwards by 19.26% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $670.0 million.
- Kairos Pharma KAPA stock rose 17.16% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
Losers
- SCWorx WORX shares fell 20.0% to $0.48 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
- Longevity Health Holdings XAGE shares decreased by 15.76% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Gyre Therapeutics GYRE shares declined by 10.5% to $8.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $799.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Apimeds Pharmaceuticals APUS shares fell 10.01% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
- Edgewise Therapeutics EWTX stock declined by 9.68% to $13.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Wellgistics Health WGRX shares fell 9.22% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $176.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
