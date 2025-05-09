May 9, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Gogo GOGO stock moved upwards by 43.9% to $10.89 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Rumble RUM shares increased by 24.53% to $9.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Arena Group Holdings AREN stock moved upwards by 20.48% to $7.41. The company's market cap stands at $352.4 million.
  • System1 SST shares moved upwards by 19.39% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Trade Desk TTD shares moved upwards by 18.86% to $71.2. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • IZEA Worldwide IZEA stock moved upwards by 14.67% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.

Losers

  • Super League Enterprise SLE stock declined by 52.9% to $0.15 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • ZipRecruiter ZIP shares decreased by 23.91% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $428.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Globalstar GSAT stock decreased by 12.93% to $17.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • 9F JFU shares declined by 11.95% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
  • Smart Digital Group SDM shares declined by 11.72% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $142.9 million.
  • E W Scripps SSP shares decreased by 10.43% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $203.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

