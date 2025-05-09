12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock increased by 152.3% to $2.88 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC stock moved upwards by 27.24% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $243.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- FGI Industries FGI shares rose 24.4% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Lyft LYFT shares increased by 24.26% to $16.16. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- IBEX IBEX stock moved upwards by 20.45% to $30.91. The company's market cap stands at $407.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Globavend Holdings GVH stock rose 19.79% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
Losers
- Solidion Technology STI shares declined by 36.2% to $0.1 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
- Vast Renewables VSTE stock declined by 19.7% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Innodata INOD stock fell 16.76% to $34.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares declined by 16.57% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO shares fell 13.3% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $248.5 million.
- Graphex Gr GRFX shares declined by 12.0% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
