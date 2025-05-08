May 8, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. 6.50% Senior Notes due 2026 BWNB shares increased by 8.8% to $7.9 during Thursday's after-market session.
  • TTEC Holdings TTEC shares increased by 8.49% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Lyft LYFT stock increased by 7.69% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • PAMT PAMT shares moved upwards by 7.69% to $18.05. The company's market cap stands at $393.3 million.
  • Power Solutions Intl PSIX stock rose 7.2% to $29.75. The company's market cap stands at $684.4 million.
  • Nephros NEPH shares increased by 6.06% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Solidion Technology STI stock declined by 17.5% to $0.13 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares declined by 16.25% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock decreased by 14.74% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP stock fell 11.67% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million.
  • New Century Logistics NCEW stock fell 10.95% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
  • Innodata INOD stock declined by 10.2% to $36.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

