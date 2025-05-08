May 8, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock moved upwards by 174.5% to $7.0 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Groupon GRPN shares moved upwards by 35.98% to $23.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $919.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET shares moved upwards by 29.7% to $7.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.4 million.
  • Classover Holdings KIDZ stock moved upwards by 26.25% to $5.77. The company's market cap stands at $128.4 million.
  • Potbelly PBPB stock rose 22.02% to $10.45. The company's market cap stands at $312.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Jumia Technologies JMIA shares rose 21.04% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $355.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • QVC Group QVCGP shares fell 38.9% to $16.99 during Thursday's regular session.
  • QVC Group QVCGA shares decreased by 33.47% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $52.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Krispy Kreme DNUT stock decreased by 27.37% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $536.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares declined by 16.67% to $0.01.
  • Zapp Electric Vehicles Gr ZAPP shares declined by 14.86% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • Lucky Strike LUCK stock declined by 14.11% to $8.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DNUT Logo
DNUTKrispy Kreme Inc
$2.76-15.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
3.23
Growth
26.72
Quality
-
Value
30.72
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.0068011.5%
GRPN Logo
GRPNGroupon Inc
$24.802.44%
JMIA Logo
JMIAJumia Technologies AG
$3.2814.3%
KIDZ Logo
KIDZClassover Holdings Inc
$4.72-7.81%
LUCK Logo
LUCKLucky Strike Entertainment Corp
$8.22-1.08%
PBPB Logo
PBPBPotbelly Corp
$9.87-2.37%
QVCGA Logo
QVCGAQVC Group Inc
$0.1390-0.79%
QVCGP Logo
QVCGPQVC Group Inc
$17.65-3.34%
RYET Logo
RYETRuanyun Edai Technology Inc
$9.4120.3%
VEEE Logo
VEEETwin Vee PowerCats Co
$3.44-53.8%
ZAPP Logo
ZAPPZapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd
$0.380022.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved