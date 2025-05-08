12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock moved upwards by 174.5% to $7.0 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Groupon GRPN shares moved upwards by 35.98% to $23.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $919.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET shares moved upwards by 29.7% to $7.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.4 million.
- Classover Holdings KIDZ stock moved upwards by 26.25% to $5.77. The company's market cap stands at $128.4 million.
- Potbelly PBPB stock rose 22.02% to $10.45. The company's market cap stands at $312.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Jumia Technologies JMIA shares rose 21.04% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $355.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- QVC Group QVCGP shares fell 38.9% to $16.99 during Thursday's regular session.
- QVC Group QVCGA shares decreased by 33.47% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $52.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Krispy Kreme DNUT stock decreased by 27.37% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $536.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares declined by 16.67% to $0.01.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles Gr ZAPP shares declined by 14.86% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Lucky Strike LUCK stock declined by 14.11% to $8.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
