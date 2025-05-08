12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock rose 148.6% to $1.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares moved upwards by 26.08% to $0.31.
- Potbelly PBPB shares rose 12.14% to $9.6. The company's market cap stands at $287.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- U Power UCAR stock moved upwards by 11.6% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
- LuxExperience LUXE stock rose 9.73% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- SharkNinja SN shares moved upwards by 9.61% to $89.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- QVC Group QVCGA shares fell 24.8% to $0.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Krispy Kreme DNUT shares fell 23.79% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $563.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Netclass Technology NTCL shares declined by 17.26% to $26.9. The company's market cap stands at $479.6 million.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares declined by 9.73% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- Mynd.ai MYND stock fell 7.31% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
- Lifetime Brands LCUT stock fell 7.3% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
DNUTKrispy Kreme Inc
$3.25-24.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.12
Growth
26.83
Quality
-
Value
29.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ECDAECD Automotive Design Inc
$0.3900-4.90%
JZJianzhi Education Technology Group Co Ltd
$0.762238.3%
LCUTLifetime Brands Inc
$3.05-7.29%
LUXELuxExperience BV
$8.4015.2%
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.2369-2.23%
MYNDMynd.ai Inc
$0.9800-%
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$26.02-20.0%
PBPBPotbelly Corp
$9.207.48%
QVCGAQVC Group Inc
$0.1377-29.5%
SNSharkNinja Inc
$89.009.62%
UCARU Power Ltd
$3.2711.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in