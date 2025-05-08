May 8, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock rose 148.6% to $1.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares moved upwards by 26.08% to $0.31.
  • Potbelly PBPB shares rose 12.14% to $9.6. The company's market cap stands at $287.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • U Power UCAR stock moved upwards by 11.6% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • LuxExperience LUXE stock rose 9.73% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • SharkNinja SN shares moved upwards by 9.61% to $89.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • QVC Group QVCGA shares fell 24.8% to $0.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Krispy Kreme DNUT shares fell 23.79% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $563.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Netclass Technology NTCL shares declined by 17.26% to $26.9. The company's market cap stands at $479.6 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA shares declined by 9.73% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Mynd.ai MYND stock fell 7.31% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.
  • Lifetime Brands LCUT stock fell 7.3% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

