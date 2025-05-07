May 7, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Universal Technical UTI stock rose 9.7% to $32.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • MercadoLibre MELI shares increased by 9.63% to $2480.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Marriott Vacations VAC stock moved upwards by 8.24% to $63.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Groupon GRPN stock moved upwards by 7.77% to $18.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $728.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • LiveWire Gr LVWR stock increased by 5.66% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $227.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Jiade JDZG stock increased by 5.22% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

Losers

  • QVC Group QVCGA stock fell 28.4% to $0.14 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Netclass Technology NTCL stock fell 13.79% to $28.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.7 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGP stock decreased by 12.94% to $24.1.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK stock fell 11.35% to $21.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock declined by 9.63% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
  • Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock fell 9.19% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

