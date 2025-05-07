12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Universal Technical UTI stock rose 9.7% to $32.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- MercadoLibre MELI shares increased by 9.63% to $2480.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Marriott Vacations VAC stock moved upwards by 8.24% to $63.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Groupon GRPN stock moved upwards by 7.77% to $18.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $728.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- LiveWire Gr LVWR stock increased by 5.66% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $227.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Jiade JDZG stock increased by 5.22% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
Losers
- QVC Group QVCGA stock fell 28.4% to $0.14 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Netclass Technology NTCL stock fell 13.79% to $28.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.7 million.
- QVC Group QVCGP stock decreased by 12.94% to $24.1.
- A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK stock fell 11.35% to $21.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock declined by 9.63% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock fell 9.19% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
AMRKA-Mark Precious Metals Inc
$21.594.25%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.44
Growth
48.23
Quality
86.40
Value
90.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ECDAECD Automotive Design Inc
$0.3401-13.5%
GRPNGroupon Inc
$24.802.44%
JDZGJiade Ltd
$0.5300-1.94%
LVWRLiveWire Group Inc
$1.163.57%
LXEHLixiang Education Holding Co Ltd
$2.86-3.05%
MELIMercadoLibre Inc
$2450.001.66%
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$27.25-13.7%
QVCGAQVC Group Inc
$0.1390-0.79%
QVCGPQVC Group Inc
$17.65-3.34%
UTIUniversal Technical Institute Inc
$32.77-%
VACMarriott Vacations Worldwide Corp
$64.650.51%
