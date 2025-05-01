May 1, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Society Pass SOPA shares moved upwards by 36.4% to $1.61 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
  • Reddit RDDT shares moved upwards by 17.75% to $139.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • LiveOne LVO shares increased by 7.31% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.9 million.
  • MediaAlpha MAX stock moved upwards by 5.31% to $10.1. The company's market cap stands at $560.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Vivid Seats SEAT shares rose 5.24% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.4 million.
  • Intelligent Group INTJ shares increased by 3.68% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Losers

  • BloomZ BLMZ shares declined by 13.5% to $0.18 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • NextPlat NXPL shares fell 5.93% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
  • AirNet Technology ANTE stock declined by 5.0% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Gambling.com Gr GAMB stock decreased by 4.98% to $12.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $428.6 million.
  • Cumulus Media CMLS shares decreased by 4.61% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Able View Global ABLV stock declined by 4.48% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

