12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Twilio TWLO shares moved upwards by 7.3% to $105.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- GSI Technology GSIT stock moved upwards by 5.73% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Ribbon Communications RBBN shares increased by 5.26% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $598.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Abits Group ABTS shares increased by 4.89% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Blaize Holdings BZAI stock rose 4.87% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.3 million.
- Alpha & Omega AOSL shares moved upwards by 4.62% to $20.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $597.3 million.
Losers
- SmartRent SMRT shares fell 20.8% to $0.76 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.4 million.
- Atlassian TEAM shares decreased by 15.11% to $194.47. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Viavi Solutions VIAV stock declined by 9.86% to $9.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock declined by 9.29% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $875.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Nvni Group NVNI shares declined by 8.01% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
- Saiheat SAIH shares fell 7.16% to $6.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABTSAbits Group Inc
$3.0016.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
3.51
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
77.88
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AOSLAlpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd
$20.317.85%
BBAIBigBear.ai Holdings Inc
$3.06-10.3%
BZAIBlaize Holdings Inc
$2.7011.6%
GSITGSI Technology Inc
$3.00-6.83%
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$0.3640-19.1%
RBBNRibbon Communications Inc
$3.405.92%
SAIHSaiheat Ltd
$6.33-0.06%
SMRTSmartRent Inc
$0.96000.72%
TEAMAtlassian Corp
$193.00-15.5%
TWLOTwilio Inc
$106.7510.4%
VIAVViavi Solutions Inc
$9.79-7.47%
