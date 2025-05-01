May 1, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Twilio TWLO shares moved upwards by 7.3% to $105.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • GSI Technology GSIT stock moved upwards by 5.73% to $3.32. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Ribbon Communications RBBN shares increased by 5.26% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $598.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Abits Group ABTS shares increased by 4.89% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • Blaize Holdings BZAI stock rose 4.87% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.3 million.
  • Alpha & Omega AOSL shares moved upwards by 4.62% to $20.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $597.3 million.

Losers

  • SmartRent SMRT shares fell 20.8% to $0.76 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.4 million.
  • Atlassian TEAM shares decreased by 15.11% to $194.47. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Viavi Solutions VIAV stock declined by 9.86% to $9.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock declined by 9.29% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $875.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Nvni Group NVNI shares declined by 8.01% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
  • Saiheat SAIH shares fell 7.16% to $6.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

