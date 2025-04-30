April 30, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Yunhong Green CTI YHGJ shares increased by 16.6% to $0.98 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.
  • Camping World Holdings CWH stock moved upwards by 11.63% to $13.46. The company's market cap stands at $809.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos HVT stock rose 10.13% to $20.0. The company's market cap stands at $324.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares moved upwards by 7.52% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares increased by 5.0% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $18.54. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares declined by 8.3% to $1.31 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock declined by 8.26% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares declined by 7.86% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Xcel Brands XELB stock declined by 7.12% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Linkage Global LGCB stock fell 5.73% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares declined by 5.59% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

