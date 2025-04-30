12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- TTM Technologies TTMI shares increased by 19.3% to $23.89 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares moved upwards by 16.01% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
- Netgear NTGR stock moved upwards by 14.01% to $27.5. The company's market cap stands at $791.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Peraso PRSO shares increased by 13.54% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Tungray Technologies TRSG shares moved upwards by 8.72% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
- Olo OLO stock increased by 8.06% to $6.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Confluent CFLT stock decreased by 11.8% to $21.01 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Qualcomm QCOM shares fell 6.0% to $139.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- JFrog FROG shares fell 5.22% to $32.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Orangekloud Technology ORKT stock decreased by 5.18% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- BIT Mining BTCM stock declined by 5.03% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- Forward Industries FORD shares decreased by 4.89% to $6.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
