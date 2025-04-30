April 30, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Stem STEM shares rose 31.7% to $0.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $90.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock rose 21.99% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • Shengfeng Development SFWL shares rose 14.55% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares rose 13.82% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • Global Industrial GIC shares rose 13.02% to $25.08. The company's market cap stands at $962.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Callan Jmb CJMB stock rose 12.82% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.

Losers

  • Wabash National WNC stock decreased by 30.4% to $6.93 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $293.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Vicor VICR stock decreased by 23.67% to $39.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares decreased by 20.95% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • Ryde Group RYDE shares declined by 15.26% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock decreased by 13.82% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • Werner Enterprises WERN shares fell 13.31% to $23.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CJMB Logo
CJMBCallan Jmb Inc
$5.037.37%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
55.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FRGT Logo
FRGTFreight Technologies Inc
$1.1817.6%
GIC Logo
GICGlobal Industrial Co
$25.2413.7%
JCSE Logo
JCSEJE Cleantech Holdings Ltd
$1.0713.8%
RYDE Logo
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.2234-13.9%
SFWL Logo
SFWLShengfeng Development Ltd
$0.988711.0%
STEM Logo
STEMStem Inc
$0.565636.3%
UAVS Logo
UAVSAgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
$0.7440-22.5%
VICR Logo
VICRVicor Corp
$40.26-22.4%
WERN Logo
WERNWerner Enterprises Inc
$24.00-13.2%
WNC Logo
WNCWabash National Corp
$7.07-29.0%
ZBAI Logo
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.8899-13.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved