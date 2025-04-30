12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Stem STEM shares rose 31.7% to $0.55 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $90.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Freight Technologies FRGT stock rose 21.99% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Shengfeng Development SFWL shares rose 14.55% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares rose 13.82% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- Global Industrial GIC shares rose 13.02% to $25.08. The company's market cap stands at $962.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Callan Jmb CJMB stock rose 12.82% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
Losers
- Wabash National WNC stock decreased by 30.4% to $6.93 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $293.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Vicor VICR stock decreased by 23.67% to $39.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares decreased by 20.95% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares declined by 15.26% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock decreased by 13.82% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
- Werner Enterprises WERN shares fell 13.31% to $23.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CJMBCallan Jmb Inc
$5.037.37%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
55.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
FRGTFreight Technologies Inc
$1.1817.6%
GICGlobal Industrial Co
$25.2413.7%
JCSEJE Cleantech Holdings Ltd
$1.0713.8%
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.2234-13.9%
SFWLShengfeng Development Ltd
$0.988711.0%
STEMStem Inc
$0.565636.3%
UAVSAgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
$0.7440-22.5%
VICRVicor Corp
$40.26-22.4%
WERNWerner Enterprises Inc
$24.00-13.2%
WNCWabash National Corp
$7.07-29.0%
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.8899-13.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in