11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock moved upwards by 30.7% to $0.29 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- Visionary Holdings GV stock moved upwards by 12.18% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Coursera COUR shares rose 11.42% to $8.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock moved upwards by 10.75% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Tesla TSLA shares rose 9.95% to $285.35. The company's market cap stands at $919.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock fell 18.7% to $0.01 during Friday's regular session.
- Wag Group PET stock fell 15.28% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock decreased by 13.78% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding LITB stock fell 11.28% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $177.8 million.
- Carter's CRI stock fell 11.04% to $34.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Lazydays Holdings GORV stock declined by 9.9% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
