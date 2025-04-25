April 25, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • SharpLink Gaming SBET stock moved upwards by 30.7% to $0.29 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
  • Visionary Holdings GV stock moved upwards by 12.18% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • Coursera COUR shares rose 11.42% to $8.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock moved upwards by 10.75% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • Tesla TSLA shares rose 9.95% to $285.35. The company's market cap stands at $919.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock fell 18.7% to $0.01 during Friday's regular session.
  • Wag Group PET stock fell 15.28% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock decreased by 13.78% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
  • LightInTheBox Holding LITB stock fell 11.28% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $177.8 million.
  • Carter's CRI stock fell 11.04% to $34.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  Lazydays Holdings GORV stock declined by 9.9% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

