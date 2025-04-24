12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Advantage Solutions ADV shares rose 9.1% to $1.42 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $455.9 million.
- Urban One UONEK stock increased by 7.05% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- iHeartMedia IHRT shares moved upwards by 6.86% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.3 million.
- Alphabet GOOGL shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $167.85. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 trillion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- CuriosityStream CURI stock moved upwards by 5.14% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $212.0 million.
- Alphabet GOOG shares rose 5.1% to $169.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 trillion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Super League Enterprise SLE stock fell 6.9% to $0.33 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- T-Mobile US TMUS stock declined by 5.47% to $247.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares decreased by 5.19% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares decreased by 4.93% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- TrueCar TRUE shares fell 4.55% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million.
- TEN Holdings XHLD shares fell 4.47% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
