12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Advantage Solutions ADV shares rose 9.1% to $1.42 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $455.9 million.
  • Urban One UONEK stock increased by 7.05% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
  • iHeartMedia IHRT shares moved upwards by 6.86% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.3 million.
  • Alphabet GOOGL shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $167.85. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 trillion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • CuriosityStream CURI stock moved upwards by 5.14% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $212.0 million.
  • Alphabet GOOG shares rose 5.1% to $169.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 trillion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Super League Enterprise SLE stock fell 6.9% to $0.33 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • T-Mobile US TMUS stock declined by 5.47% to $247.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares decreased by 5.19% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Moving iMage Technologies MITQ shares decreased by 4.93% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • TrueCar TRUE shares fell 4.55% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million.
  • TEN Holdings XHLD shares fell 4.47% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

