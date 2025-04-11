12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Birks Group BGI stock increased by 17.3% to $1.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock increased by 11.11% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares moved upwards by 10.94% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Cenntro CENN shares increased by 9.11% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
- XPeng XPEV shares increased by 7.17% to $19.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 billion.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock increased by 7.08% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
Losers
- Steven Madden SHOO stock declined by 25.9% to $15.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX stock declined by 24.08% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.9 million.
- Phoenix Motor PEV stock decreased by 15.92% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Top Win International TOPW shares decreased by 9.71% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
- Damon DMN shares declined by 7.15% to $0.0.
- Dream Finders Homes DFH stock decreased by 6.28% to $20.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
