12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares moved upwards by 29.9% to $2.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- Freight Technologies FRGT stock rose 11.82% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Volato Group SOAR stock rose 10.17% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Toppoint Holdings TOPP shares rose 9.83% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
- ConnectM Technology CNTM shares increased by 8.85% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- Elong Power Holding ELPW stock increased by 7.82% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
Losers
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP stock declined by 17.3% to $2.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 million.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP stock fell 11.47% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.3 million.
- Gencor Industries GENC stock fell 10.12% to $10.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.1 million.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock decreased by 9.24% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- VirTra VTSI stock fell 9.1% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.
- TPI Composites TPIC shares fell 6.47% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
