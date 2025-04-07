April 7, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • MKDWell Tech MKDW shares rose 365.9% to $0.79 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
  • Newton Golf NWTG shares moved upwards by 68.26% to $3.13.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH shares rose 25.56% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • YSX Tech YSXT stock moved upwards by 19.02% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.
  • Natuzzi NTZ shares rose 18.91% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.
  • Mingteng International MTEN stock rose 16.66% to $4.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.

Losers

  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock declined by 23.9% to $0.06 during Monday's regular session.
  • Lotus Technology LOT stock fell 20.58% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $746.0 million.
  • Allbirds BIRD shares declined by 18.17% to $4.33. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
  • Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock fell 16.92% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
  • TAL Education TAL shares fell 14.99% to $10.44. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
  • Star Equity Hldgs STRRP stock fell 14.49% to $8.5. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

