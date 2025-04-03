April 3, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • TNL Mediagene TNMG stock rose 8.1% to $0.69 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • Vimeo VMEO shares rose 7.55% to $5.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $868.7 million.
  • Vivid Seats SEAT shares moved upwards by 5.99% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $388.2 million.
  • Moving iMage Technologies MITQ stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • Sphere Entertainment SPHR stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $30.34. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • BloomZ BLMZ shares rose 5.01% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

Losers

  • QuinStreet QNST shares fell 5.2% to $15.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $875.2 million.
  • Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares fell 4.63% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares fell 4.22% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.
  • Treasure Global TGL stock decreased by 4.22% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • Star Fashion Culture STFS shares decreased by 4.09% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • Global Interactive GITS stock declined by 3.67% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

