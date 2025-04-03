12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- TNL Mediagene TNMG stock rose 8.1% to $0.69 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Vimeo VMEO shares rose 7.55% to $5.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $868.7 million.
- Vivid Seats SEAT shares moved upwards by 5.99% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $388.2 million.
- Moving iMage Technologies MITQ stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Sphere Entertainment SPHR stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $30.34. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- BloomZ BLMZ shares rose 5.01% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
Losers
- QuinStreet QNST shares fell 5.2% to $15.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $875.2 million.
- Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares fell 4.63% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares fell 4.22% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.
- Treasure Global TGL stock decreased by 4.22% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Star Fashion Culture STFS shares decreased by 4.09% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Global Interactive GITS stock declined by 3.67% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
