12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Surgepays SURG stock increased by 13.5% to $2.35 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
- Moving iMage Technologies MITQ stock rose 11.98% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- NIP Group NIPG shares increased by 9.9% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.5 million.
- TrueCar TRUE shares rose 9.81% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $151.3 million.
- NFT MI stock increased by 9.33% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- Fluent FLNT stock increased by 9.28% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
Losers
- Brag House Holdings TBH shares fell 80.7% to $1.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares declined by 18.78% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- IAC IAC stock declined by 14.87% to $39.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- comScore SCOR shares declined by 14.71% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
- Treasure Global TGL shares declined by 12.21% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares fell 8.5% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
