12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares rose 27.4% to $1.49 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $482.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Expion360 XPON stock moved upwards by 6.4% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • VCI Global VCIG shares increased by 5.17% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
  • BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock rose 5.12% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • Westwater Resources WWR shares increased by 5.11% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares increased by 5.01% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

Losers

  • OneConstruction Group ONEG stock decreased by 9.7% to $2.05 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
  • Silynxcom SYNX stock declined by 8.84% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • ESS Tech GWH shares decreased by 8.59% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Elong Power Holding ELPW stock decreased by 6.85% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
  • Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares decreased by 5.88% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
  • Greenland Technologies GTEC shares decreased by 5.72% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

