12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares moved upwards by 19.6% to $0.41 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
  • BioSig Technologies BSGM stock rose 14.83% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
  • Polyrizon PLRZ shares moved upwards by 14.28% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • Passage Bio PASG shares rose 9.69% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
  • OSR Holdings OSRH stock moved upwards by 9.54% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
  • Elevation Oncology ELEV shares increased by 8.0% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.

Losers

  • NAYA Biosciences NAYA stock decreased by 17.5% to $0.27 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
  • Longevity Health Holdings XAGE shares fell 11.76% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • IMAC Hldgs BACK shares fell 8.53% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience RGC stock decreased by 7.67% to $13.01. The company's market cap stands at $169.2 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares decreased by 7.44% to $3.61. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Aspira Womens Health AWH stock decreased by 7.17% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

