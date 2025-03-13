12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares moved upwards by 19.6% to $0.41 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
- BioSig Technologies BSGM stock rose 14.83% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Polyrizon PLRZ shares moved upwards by 14.28% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Passage Bio PASG shares rose 9.69% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
- OSR Holdings OSRH stock moved upwards by 9.54% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
- Elevation Oncology ELEV shares increased by 8.0% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
Losers
- NAYA Biosciences NAYA stock decreased by 17.5% to $0.27 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
- Longevity Health Holdings XAGE shares fell 11.76% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- IMAC Hldgs BACK shares fell 8.53% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC stock decreased by 7.67% to $13.01. The company's market cap stands at $169.2 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares decreased by 7.44% to $3.61. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Aspira Womens Health AWH stock decreased by 7.17% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AWHAspira Womens Health Inc
$0.14976.93%
Edge Rankings
Momentum1.07
Growth35.82
Quality-
Value34.99
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BACKIMAC Holdings Inc
$0.5401-3.57%
BSGMBioSig Technologies Inc
$0.6890-6.39%
ELEVElevation Oncology Inc
$0.52342.61%
ENSCEnsysce Biosciences Inc
$3.61-20.8%
NAYANAYA Biosciences
$0.2600-17.2%
OSRHOSR Holdings Inc
$1.60-3.66%
PASGPassage Bio Inc
$0.41162.90%
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$0.799013.7%
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$13.90231.0%
TNFATNF Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.36500.77%
XAGELongevity Health Holdings Inc
$0.2250-12.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in