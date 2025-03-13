12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- American Rebel Holdings AREB stock increased by 12.2% to $0.24 during Thursday's after-market session.
- Intelligent Living ILAG stock moved upwards by 11.86% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares moved upwards by 9.47% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL stock increased by 6.4% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $334.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares rose 5.61% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Northann NCL shares rose 5.61% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
Losers
- Emeren Group SOL shares declined by 8.1% to $1.35 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Solidion Technology STI stock decreased by 7.11% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- Icon Energy ICON stock decreased by 6.55% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- PS International Group PSIG stock decreased by 6.13% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- Linkers Industries LNKS stock fell 5.75% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- SUNation Energy SUNE stock fell 5.16% to $0.3. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$0.2232-31.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum1.07
Growth14.05
Quality-
Value38.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BLDEBlade Air Mobility Inc
$3.068.14%
HKPDHong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.274.20%
ICONIcon Energy Corp
$0.127937.4%
ILAGIntelligent Living Application Group Inc
$0.48006.83%
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.5380-6.47%
NCLNorthann Corp
$0.22004.81%
PANLPangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd
$5.237.17%
PSIGPS International Group Ltd
$0.51663.88%
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$1.35-2.88%
STISolidion Technology Inc
$0.1469-13.8%
SUNESUNation Energy Inc
$0.30204.14%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in