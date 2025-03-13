March 13, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock increased by 12.2% to $0.24 during Thursday's after-market session.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG stock moved upwards by 11.86% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares moved upwards by 9.47% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL stock increased by 6.4% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $334.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares rose 5.61% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Northann NCL shares rose 5.61% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

Losers

  • Emeren Group SOL shares declined by 8.1% to $1.35 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Solidion Technology STI stock decreased by 7.11% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
  • Icon Energy ICON stock decreased by 6.55% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • PS International Group PSIG stock decreased by 6.13% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS stock fell 5.75% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • SUNation Energy SUNE stock fell 5.16% to $0.3.

