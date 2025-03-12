March 12, 2025 5:08 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock moved upwards by 30.4% to $0.71 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • FreightCar America RAIL stock moved upwards by 13.8% to $7.09. The company's market cap stands at $133.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Captivision CAPT shares moved upwards by 6.22% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
  • Solidion Technology STI shares increased by 5.92% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
  • Polar Power POLA shares increased by 5.45% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • T1 Energy TE shares moved upwards by 5.28% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.1 million.

Losers

  • RCM Technologies RCMT stock fell 11.3% to $15.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares decreased by 9.93% to $0.29.
  • CDT Environmental CDTG stock declined by 9.1% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • Vast Renewables VSTE stock fell 7.77% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
  • High-Trend International HTCO stock fell 6.98% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $89.2 million.
  • PS International Group PSIG shares fell 4.78% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

