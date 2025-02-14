12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- WeRide WRD shares rose 75.5% to $30.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares rose 23.11% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
- Lottery.com LTRY shares moved upwards by 13.47% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
- Airbnb ABNB stock rose 13.45% to $160.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- MGO Global MGOL stock rose 13.0% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- Lincoln Educational Servs LINC shares increased by 10.22% to $19.29. The company's market cap stands at $607.2 million.
Losers
- Unifi UFI stock fell 46.7% to $3.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
- Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH stock fell 36.67% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Alliance Entertainment AENT stock fell 28.58% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Serve Robotics SERV shares fell 28.45% to $16.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $844.5 million.
- Phoenix Motor PEV stock decreased by 24.22% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Legacy Education LGCY shares fell 12.61% to $8.46. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AENTAlliance Entertainment Holding Corp
$3.70-28.6%
JRSHJerash Holdings (US) Inc
$2.40-36.9%
JZXNJiuzi Holdings Inc
$4.6019.5%
LGCYLegacy Education Inc
$8.25-14.8%
LINCLincoln Educational Services Corp
$19.3010.3%
LTRYLottery.com Inc
$1.559.93%
MGOLMGO Global Inc
$0.963714.1%
PEVPhoenix Motor Inc
$0.3710-25.5%
SERVServe Robotics Inc
$16.28-29.0%
UFIUnifi Inc
$3.00-46.9%
WRDWeRide Inc
$28.9768.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in