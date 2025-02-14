February 14, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • WeRide WRD shares rose 75.5% to $30.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares rose 23.11% to $4.74. The company's market cap stands at $42.9 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares moved upwards by 13.47% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
  • Airbnb ABNB stock rose 13.45% to $160.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MGO Global MGOL stock rose 13.0% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
  • Lincoln Educational Servs LINC shares increased by 10.22% to $19.29. The company's market cap stands at $607.2 million.

Losers

  • Unifi UFI stock fell 46.7% to $3.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
  • Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH stock fell 36.67% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Alliance Entertainment AENT stock fell 28.58% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Serve Robotics SERV shares fell 28.45% to $16.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $844.5 million.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV stock decreased by 24.22% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Legacy Education LGCY shares fell 12.61% to $8.46. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

