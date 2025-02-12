February 12, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Fangdd Network Group DUO stock moved upwards by 19.3% to $0.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
  • Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares increased by 12.27% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Angi ANGI stock rose 9.82% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $946.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Able View Global ABLV shares increased by 8.49% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million.
  • Stagwell STGW shares increased by 6.78% to $6.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $761.1 million.
  • Ucloudlink Group UCL shares rose 5.88% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.

Losers

  • PodcastOne PODC stock fell 17.4% to $1.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Society Pass SOPA stock fell 17.11% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock fell 15.55% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
  • 36KR Holdings KRKR shares decreased by 9.36% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.0 million.
  • Kuke Music Hldg KUKE shares decreased by 8.7% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
  • Emerald Holding EEX shares decreased by 8.66% to $4.01. The company's market cap stands at $813.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

