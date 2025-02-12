12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Fangdd Network Group DUO stock moved upwards by 19.3% to $0.68 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares increased by 12.27% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- Angi ANGI stock rose 9.82% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $946.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Able View Global ABLV shares increased by 8.49% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million.
- Stagwell STGW shares increased by 6.78% to $6.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $761.1 million.
- Ucloudlink Group UCL shares rose 5.88% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.
Losers
- PodcastOne PODC stock fell 17.4% to $1.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Society Pass SOPA stock fell 17.11% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock fell 15.55% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
- 36KR Holdings KRKR shares decreased by 9.36% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.0 million.
- Kuke Music Hldg KUKE shares decreased by 8.7% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- Emerald Holding EEX shares decreased by 8.66% to $4.01. The company's market cap stands at $813.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ANGIAngi Inc
$1.909.54%
BHATBlue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
$0.0827-8.82%
DUOFangdd Network Group Ltd
$0.62349.35%
EEXEmerald Holding Inc
$4.33-1.25%
HAOHaoxi Health Technology Ltd
$1.882.46%
KRKR36KR Holdings Inc
$5.085.61%
KUKEKuke Music Holding Ltd
$0.483610.4%
PODCPodcastOne Inc
$1.99-8.72%
SOPASociety Pass Inc
$4.65-18.9%
STGWStagwell Inc
$6.826.78%
UCLUcloudlink Group Inc
$1.265.88%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in