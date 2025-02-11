February 11, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Cyngn CYN stock rose 39.7% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Lattice Semiconductor LSCC stock increased by 15.91% to $63.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Perfect PERF shares rose 15.0% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.4 million.
  • Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX stock rose 12.55% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
  • Bit Origin BTOG shares increased by 12.24% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • UTime WTO stock rose 10.48% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

Losers

  • Harmonic HLIT stock decreased by 22.9% to $8.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $999.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock fell 20.88% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • Viasat VSAT shares declined by 19.79% to $8.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Cloudastructure CSAI shares fell 16.29% to $10.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.7 million.
  • Amkor Tech AMKR shares fell 9.69% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Diginex DGNX shares declined by 8.5% to $40.7. The company's market cap stands at $935.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

